Today’s news … Friday, May 12, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “showboat” and a “grandstander.” – From the lips of the POTUS. – The Daily Mail

Another quote … “A single payer system would end all this crap!” – From a comment following this PennLive article about continuing healthcare provider consolidation.

And a third quote … “About 5.6 million Pennsylvanians depend on drinking-water supplies that violate the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to a new report.“ – BCTV – Berks County Community Television

“Art Printing is now shifting its operations to another historic building, in Columbia, where owner Chris Raudabaugh hopes the business will gain more exposure.” – Central Penn Business Journal

“Family First launches initiative to serve LGBT patients” – The Evening Sun, Hanover, PA

“Why is Paul Ryan really defending Trump firing Comey?” Because he’s a weasel. – The Washington Post

Weasels have the same tendencies as racist skunks – “Sessions Should Have Stayed Out Of Comey Firing.” – NPR

“‘Where is your integrity?'” – Oregonlive – The Oregonian, Portland, OR

Pennsylvania’s highest paid CEOs – Penn Live