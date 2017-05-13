17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Saturday, May 13, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Keep telling yourself: We do not live in a dictatorship. We do not live in a dictatorship – Opening lines from the Ann McFeatters column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster

Another quote … These columnists do not speak for Lancaster County and we take exception to this type of journalism. From a column by East Earl resident, Alden G. Huffman, also in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • Due to the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 29, 2017 yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, May 30 2017.” – Borough Notice
  • Answers to the oft-issued topic of street cleaning, street sweeping or street maintenance (your choice on the verbiage) may lie in the Public Works Committee Minutes for April.
  • In case you cannot get to the separate committee meetings, the good news is the meeting minutes are posted at the Borough’s Website (Government>Committees>(select the committee).
  • And minutes from the April Council meeting are shown here.

At the Columbia Public Librarymonday - preschool

