Today’s news – Sunday, May 14, 2017

Quote for today … “A future without local newspapers is by now a familiar prospect in America.” – From this Columbia Journalism Review article, “Gannett and the last great local hope.” [NOTE: A future without local newspapers or local news sources is and environment in which despotic elected public servants thrive. They do whatever they want and nobody knows about it.]

A second quote … “The trust is gone from people who are paying the bills.” – Extract from this New York Times article about an Oregon community whose citizens are fed up with local taxes.

Another quote for today … “The earliest Mother’s Day celebrations can be traced back to the spring celebrations of ancient Greece in honor of Rhea, the mother of the gods.” – One of the five fast facts about the origins of Mother’s Day at Heavy.com.



Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day observances in Grafton, W.Va., and Philadelphia, Pa., on May 10, 1908. As the annual celebration became popular around the country, Jarvis became the driving force behind Mother’s Day and asked members of Congress to set aside a day to honor mothers. She succeeded in 1914, when Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. – SOURCE: US Census Bureau

Columbia High School prom pictures at Lancaster Online

Test your political knowledge – take the FactCheck quiz.

If you’re registered – you might be allowed to vote in Tuesday’s primary election. Here’s the ballot for your situation.

Everyone thinks they can do the job, and there’s precedent | “129 People Have Already Filed To Run For President In 2020.” – WITF

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results.| New owner inspections at Wendy’s; one location has horrible results. – Lancaster Online

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. – the PA State Department of Agriculture database.



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

A lot of them are nearby – “11 of the oldest restaurants and tavern sites in Pa.” – Penn Live

SOURCE: Daily KOS

“Cop Non-Violently Stops Potential Mass Murder at School By Talking To Student” – The Free Thought Project

“More than 500 infrastructure projects” – Pennsylvania’s pipelines and roads in Philly and Pittsburgh – Marketplace

POTUS takes on Colbert and Colbert bites back

Headed to Constitutional crisis? – The American Prospect

No news in a desert!