17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, May 14, 2017

In Uncategorized on May 14, 2017 at 5:53 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “A future without local newspapers is by now a familiar prospect in America.” – From this Columbia Journalism Review article, “Gannett and the last great local hope.” [NOTE: A future without local newspapers or local news sources is and environment in which despotic elected public servants thrive. They do whatever they want and nobody knows about it.]

A second quote … “The trust is gone from people who are paying the bills.” – Extract from this New York Times article about an Oregon community whose citizens are fed up with local taxes.

Another quote for today … “The earliest Mother’s Day celebrations can be traced back to the spring celebrations of ancient Greece in honor of Rhea, the mother of the gods.” One of the five fast facts about the origins of Mother’s Day at Heavy.com.

mothersdayAnna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day observances in Grafton, W.Va., and Philadelphia, Pa., on May 10, 1908. As the annual celebration became popular around the country, Jarvis became the driving force behind Mother’s Day and asked members of Congress to set aside a day to honor mothers. She succeeded in 1914, when Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. – SOURCE: US Census Bureau

motherhood-trends

park anywhere

food-safety-inspections

cartoonSOURCE: Daily KOS

No news in a desert!newsdesertsupdate-1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: