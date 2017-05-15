Today’s news – Monday, May 15, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Officials hope to fund future improvements through tax incremental financing — tax revenue generated by increased property values — as well as grants from Harrisburg.” – This is from a page one article in LNP – Always Lancaster. Over 40% of the separate business along Route 30 east “have rejected a plan to form a business investment district” that the elected public servants want.

Another quote for today … “When we think of entitlement programs, Social Security and Medicare immediately come to mind. But by any fair standard, the holy trinity of United States social policy should also include the mortgage-interest deduction — an enormous benefit that has also become politically untouchable.” – The New York Times article: “How Homeownership Became the Engine of American Inequality | An enormous entitlement in the tax code props up home prices — and overwhelmingly benefits the wealthy and the upper middle class.”

A third quote … “Want to sell more papers? Print what people like to read, not what you think they should read.’’ – From a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. [NOTE: Right; that’s the same kind of advice you want from your car mechanic or you physician, too? Quit subscribing! Or find another mechanic or doc.]

More corporate welfare | This Lancaster Online Insider article headline says it this way: “UGI Utilities closer to securing tax break in proposed move of headquarters to East Cocalico.”

Integrity | a difference between Governors [One thinks revenue excesses should go back to citizens; another wants to pay bonuses to “good old boys and girls.] – WITF

Are malls dying? Maybe? or Yes!

The Bon Ton is bleeding, but “paying large sums to departing execs” according to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. [Leaders who cause wreckage get paid handsomely, yet everyday people working for everyday wages lose jobs with no transition bonuses.

“The painful truth about teeth | You can work full time but not have the money to fix your teeth – visible reminders of the divide between rich and poor“ – The Washington Post

“Why Dentistry Is Separate From Medicine | The divide sometimes has devastating consequences.” – The Atlantic

Lunch shaming | “The policy that has CD East students going hungry” – Penn Live

A solution? | “Farmers Markets Get Boozy Thanks To PA’s Relaxed Liquor Laws” – WESA – Public Radio

More on net neutrality (or citizens lose) | www.gofccyourself.com