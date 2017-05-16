17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Tuesday, May 16, 2017

May 16, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … Research the Columbia Opera House fire. Apparently it greatly hurt the Columbia economy when it burned down. – Comment following this Lancaster Online article, “12 fires that ravaged Lancaster County landmarks.” The article doesn’t mention the 1947 Columbia Opera House Fire.

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK | May 14 – May 20, 2017national police week

17 - police

  • Thursday evening’s School Board Meeting agenda is posted.  A full agenda includes this item: “A motion is requested to approve the Transfer Tax Resolution 2017.”
  • “In Pennsylvania we have a “deed transfer tax”. Consider it a sales tax on real estate. One per cent of the entire sales price is paid to the State of Pennsylvania and another 1% is (usually) divided equally between the school district and local government for a total of two percent of the sale price.”
  • Columbia news, views & reviews was unable to identify a revenue projection for the Real Estate Transfer Tax in the School District’s Adopted-2016-17-budget.
  • If you’re registered in one of the “look alike” major political parties, you can vote today. If you’re not, you cannot.

17 ya book club 7-8

17 ya book club

