signs point to this: KKK rally in Lancaster County

Among the many emails we get, this one included this line: “The Ku Klux Klan is coming to Lancaster, Pa, my hometown. Again.”

The email went on to say: “Last time they came it was September 8, three days before 9/11. The challenge for me then and now is how to respond.”

It’s tough ferreting real events versus “fake news” – but we found this with a google search:

“The East Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan are planning a “cross lighting” in Quarryville, PA on Saturday, May 20th, according to a post on the neo-nazi website, Stormfront. Raging Chicken Press first learned of the plans earlier today thanks to a tip from a reader. The event is also posted on the organizing group’s web page.”

It’s also posted here: http://www.eastcoastknightsofthetrueinvisibleempire.com/events

“On May 20 when the Klan comes, the NAACP will hold a Liturgy for Justice on the Lancaster Court House steps. Men and women and folks who reject the gender binary will gather at 3pm.” – SOURCE: from the initial email

And the email concludes with “… take action to clean up the water. If you don’t know why ‘all lives matter’ is a rhetorical move to obscure racism; if you serve on a mostly or all white board that’s supposed to benefit a multiracial community; if your workplace can’t ‘find qualified people of color;’ or if your school has a disproportionate number of white children in the gifted program and way too many kids of color tracked into low achievement; check your water.”