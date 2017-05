It may be OK to pee in the pool if it’s your pool. But if there are others in the pool, peeing in the pool is just plain wrong.

So, too, is sharing state secrets.

“Trump tweets that he shared ‘facts pertaining to terrorism’ with Russian officials” – The Boston Globe

People peeing in a public pool have to be asked to leave.

a surrogate says POTUS’s telling the Russians is “‘wholly appropriate.” – The Boston Globe

Gotta’ love those surrogates! Taking one for the gipper!