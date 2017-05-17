Today’s news – Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “In Pennsylvania’s closed primary system, only voters who are registered Republican or Democrat are permitted to nominate candidates.” – From this Lancaster Online article on yesterday’s election.

Yesterday’s election results! Remember, these are the results from the “look-alike” parties’ registered voters who voted only!

A ton of comments follow the Lancaster Online article about the impending KKK rally – reported first here yesterday.

EVERY letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is slamming the sports writer who diminished track and field.

Seriously … would you buy pizza shares or anything from this guy? – Lancaster Online

Long-time former band director and music teacher at Columbia High School dies.

REPORT: POTUS wanted FBI chief “to consider imprisoning reporters who publish leaks.” – FOX43-TV [The arrogance of despotic”elected public servants” when they don’t get favorable press is everywhere.]