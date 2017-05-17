Have Americans learned nothing since 2008?

The news today – “Household Debt Makes a Comeback in the U.S.” – is shocking.

Americans thirst for spending seems boundless. Big McMansion mortgages, big cars’ and SUVs’ loans and leases have big debt. And a new player, student loans, is now bigger than credit card debt.

Today’s sharp drop on Wall Street – probably influenced by hyper erratic governance in Wonderland – may be another sign.

So who’s to blame for the 2008 fiasco – the worst financial debacle since the great depression?

“So who is to blame? There’s plenty of blame to go around … read the last paragraph of this article (“Who Caused the Economic Crisis?”) and consider … is this happening again?