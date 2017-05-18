Today’s news – Thursday, May 18, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “When I go to the market I have to carry such a big bag of money that I get a backache … ” – How does a country unravel? This article from The Guardian describes the chaotic unraveling of Venezuela – a thriving nation not long ago.

Another quote … “Do you really need a permit to have a yard sale?” – Beginning of a thread a the “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area” facebook page.

“HYPERINFLATION is among the worst catastrophes that can befall an economy. It can destroy output and destabilise societies.” – The Economist

Unraveling | “increasingly frustrated and hard-pressed for ideas that don’t make his situation worse.”- The Atlantic

DO YOUR JOB, TOOMEY AND –QUIT BEING A PARTY HACK! Put this nation ahead of politics. – FOX43-TV

“Good guy” secretly paid by Turkish government | What a patriot-not! – Penn Live

Corporate welfare for baseball team ownership – Lancaster Online

– Lancaster Online LEGAL NOTICE: Proposed a change in this bus route: “Route 17-Add frequency of service weekdays to improve on-time performance, modify 5:45 AM trip to Marietta, eliminate deviation to Columbia High School due to low ridership.” – Lancaster Online

“Fourth Friday is fast approaching! Below are some happenings for this Fourth Friday, May 26th.

The Fourth Friday Passport program continues this Fourth Friday! Purchase a passport for $5 and enjoy discounts and giveaways at each participating location. The program will run until August’s Fourth Friday. Passports can be purchased at the Visitor Center, Geltz Gotz Goodeze, Mustard Seed Creations, Keagy’s Produce, Rebellious Rose Wax Co, and Half Nuts Popcorn. Enter your passport at the end of the summer for a chance to win a gift basket filled with items from each venue. Passport specials are good also during the businesses regular hours as well. For more information people may call 717-684-5249 or email svcc@parivertowns.com.

Half Nuts Popcorn (450 South Front Street, Wrightsville PA 17368, (717) 515-2290, www.halfnutspopcorn.com) will offer free bags of fresh popped popcorn for Fourth Friday! Their Fourth Friday Flavor for May will be grape!

The Columbia Creative Factory (247 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512, (717) 324-0096, https://www.facebook.com/ArtsatHinkles/) will have drawings up in the windows for the bike rack contest for people to vote on their favorite design. Ballots are at the door. The winning design will be made out of metal and installed down at The Columbia Crossing.

Through the Fire (452 Locust Street, Columbia PA 17512, (765) 532-0301, www.ttfglass.com ) is hosting an international post card exhibit with a reception during May’s Fourth Friday. Visitors are invited to carefully turn the cards to view the origin, cancellation, postmark and stamp on each.

Columbia Crossing (41 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512, (717) 449-5607, http://www.susquehannaheritage.org/explore-2/columbia-crossing-river-trails-center/) will be open for extended hours during Fourth Fridays during the summer. On May 26th, enjoy live music by the river provided by Jefery Woodall.

Specials and raffles are always happening for Fourth Friday at Geltz Gotz Goodeze (430 Locust Street, Columbia PA 17512, (717) 318-1233). – SOURCE: news release

