Today’s news – Friday, May 19, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “ … Final Chapter of His Life Totally Alone” – Fitting end for a abuser, a terrorist and a friend of POTUS. – Mediaite.com

Another quote … “Integrity wins no popularity contests; at first blush it bears a resemblance to disloyalty. It is not easy to comment on the emperor’s wardrobe.” – From this New Yorker Magazine article.

Council’s Public Safety Committee Minutes | filled with interesting safety notes information

Good Police Officers everywhere cannot be proud of this Mount Joy law enforcement officer’s actions – The Realist People of Lancaster facebook

Mayor material – The Sentinel, Carlisle

Gotcha’ | forgery and theft and dumassedness– Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

Maybe he’ll stay & maybe he’ll take the veep along | “With domestic troubles mounting, Trump embarks on first foreign trip” – USA Today

It’s just a good news day as the ethically and morally challenged folks get their due. – Weiner to plead guilty – The New York Times

Which witch hunt? – The New Yorker

Just so much good news – another rat will resign – The Chicago Tribune