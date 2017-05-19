Today’s news – Friday, May 19, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “ … Final Chapter of His Life Totally Alone” – Fitting end for a abuser, a terrorist and a friend of POTUS. – Mediaite.com
Another quote … “Integrity wins no popularity contests; at first blush it bears a resemblance to disloyalty. It is not easy to comment on the emperor’s wardrobe.” – From this New Yorker Magazine article.
- Council’s Public Safety Committee Minutes | filled with interesting safety notes information
- Good Police Officers everywhere cannot be proud of this Mount Joy law enforcement officer’s actions – The Realist People of Lancaster facebook
- Wonder which ethically challenged slime ball is next? – The New York Times
- “Lancaster County groups urge support for NAACP event being held same day as planned KKK rally” – Lancaster Online
- Mayor material – The Sentinel, Carlisle
- Gotcha’ | forgery and theft and dumassedness– Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch
- “The Battle to Save the Internet from Trump Begins” – Vanity Fair
- Maybe he’ll stay & maybe he’ll take the veep along | “With domestic troubles mounting, Trump embarks on first foreign trip” – USA Today
It’s just a good news day as the ethically and morally challenged folks get their due. – Weiner to plead guilty – The New York Times
- Which witch hunt? – The New Yorker
- Just so much good news – another rat will resign – The Chicago Tribune