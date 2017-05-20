Today’s news – Saturday, May 20, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “ … that officer lacks self control and self discipline. If you can’t control yourself how can you control others.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article about the illegal actions of a Mount Joy law enforcement officer posted at Columbia news, views & reviews yesterday.

Yes, it’s true – if you are caught driving under the influence, you’ll be arrested and charged with a DUI offense. That is unless you are a law enforcement officer or an “elected public servant.” Then the answer’s “NO.”

A Letter-to-the-editor in today’s Morning Call, Allentown: “Sen. Toomey, stand up to Republican leaders. It’s time for Sen. Pat Toomey to act like a leader, not a follower. He has followed the Trump administration like a puppy dog. It is now time to show us if he has any teeth. And to show us if he has any loyalty to our country and to his employers — the people of Pennsylvania. So get to work and create a health care bill that treats its citizens with respect (or better yet don’t repeal the Affordable Care Act), and stand up to the party leadership to demand an independent investigation into President Trump’s affiliation with Russia (or better yet impeach him). Now is not the time to ‘heel’; it’s the time to ‘speak.’ – Carla Colangelo, Upper Macungie Township

Rooftop Monday night movies in Lancaster – Lancaster Online

When one despot cannot stand another | Yesterday and a few months ago.