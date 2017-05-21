17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, May 21, 2017

In Uncategorized on May 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “”It’s disgusting, I think. It’s an oxymoron for them to say they’re Christian, because they hate people … ” – From the WITF article about yesterday’s rally in protest of the KKK cross-burning.

Another quote for today … “This is gonna be one of the biggest cross lightings in a long time. … This is a family-oriented event, so bring your families,” Quote from “an organizer” in this Philly.com article: Is Lancaster County KKK rally on or not?”

A third quote … I understood from Keiran Miller, Columbia’s college and career adviser, that this was the second year for the Decision Day pep rally at Columbia, and that other area high schools are holding similar celebrations. – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

belmontWhole Foods will be the lead anchor at the Shoppes at Belmont. The supermarket will be joined by Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack and Michaels. – (Photo / Central Penn Business Journal)

food-safety-inspections

  • Letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster include several questioning Representative Smucker’s support of the American Health Care Act and the “elected public servant’s” biting back letter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: