Today’s news – Sunday, May 21, 2017

Quote for today … “”It’s disgusting, I think. It’s an oxymoron for them to say they’re Christian, because they hate people … ” – From the WITF article about yesterday’s rally in protest of the KKK cross-burning.

Another quote for today … “This is gonna be one of the biggest cross lightings in a long time. … This is a family-oriented event, so bring your families,” – Quote from “an organizer” in this Philly.com article: “Is Lancaster County KKK rally on or not?”

A third quote … “I understood from Keiran Miller, Columbia’s college and career adviser, that this was the second year for the Decision Day pep rally at Columbia, and that other area high schools are holding similar celebrations.” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Whole Foods will be the lead anchor at the Shoppes at Belmont. The supermarket will be joined by Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack and Michaels. – (Photo / Central Penn Business Journal)

Cannot wait … for more traffic congestion | “Shoppes at Belmont on schedule for early 2018 opening” – Central Penn Business Journal

And another in Springhettsbury Township – Central Penn Business Journal

But small business owners are not on-board with “reform.” – The Morning Call

Interesting the Iran Daily newspaper (online) has a link to the “Journalism Code of Ethics.” US publications don’t.

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. | Panera and Round-the-Clock rack up violations.– the PA State Department of Agriculture database.



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster include several questioning Representative Smucker’s support of the American Health Care Act and the “elected public servant’s” biting back letter.

Lawn mower accident kills York County man – Penn Live