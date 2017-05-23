Today’s news – Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “We’re throwaway people. Nobody cares about us.” – Greg Simmons, long-distance truck driver in this really powerful New York Times article about “Alone on the Open Road: Truckers Feel Like ‘Throwaway People’”.

Another quote for today … ““I don’t think anybody wants to take the blame for raising property taxes.” … Jonathan Lutz, Columbia’s Republican committee chair, in an LNP – Always Lancaster page one article about vacancies on school district boards of directors.

The leader of the other “look-alike” party in Columbia, Deb Miller (in the same article) “ said the shortage of candidates is likely because of voter apathy .”

“ An earlier email blast prohibiting the acceptance of grass clippings has been retracted . DEP & EPA do advise against collection due to possible chemicals usage. Citizens may wish to leave clippings on the ground, as it contains nitrogen, which is advantageous for soil. However, bagged grass clippings will continue to be allowed for collection.” – An item from the May Public Works Committee Minutes.

And the Market House roof leaks – the same minutes above.

It means he’s lying | “Michael Flynn is taking the 5th. So what does that mean?” – USA Today

Follow Baer’s directions (go to http://www.education.pa.gov – then insert into the search bar AFR data detailed – then click on AFR detailed to come to the page with this: General Fund Balance: 1996-97 to 2015-16 . Or you can just click to open the excel files. Columbia Borough School District has reported a Committed Fund Balance of $900,000 and an Assigned Fund Balance of $$659,448 and a Unassigned Fund Balance of $298,605 for the 2015-16 school year.

It’s a handful of “hope / poop” thing | “Trump’s First Budget Works Only if Wishes Come True” – The New York Times