17512 Columbia

Today’s news (a day of quotes) – Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Many of these comments speak to the mistrust and distrust of those elected to serve the public.

Quote for today … There will be a lot of money spent in any area we go into. –  Braggadocio comment about the “economic impact” of the coming Williams pipeline flurry coming to Lancaster County in a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Williams sees $75.5M boost for county economy.”

Another quote … “I understand that you don’t want to pay for the feasibility study, and you should not have to, but either way … we will pay. If a decision is made to go forward, it will certainly involve some kind of construction … so, again, we will pay.” – Citizen quoted in a LNP – Always Lancaster School Brief report on the recent Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’ meeting about the topic of moving the borough’s offices into a shared space arrangement with the School District’s.

A third Quote …the American people need to do a better job of critically consuming their news and not crying victim when something is reported unfairly.” – From a syndicated column by Salena Zito in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “A journalistic crisis that benefits no one.” 

And another … This time, the opening lines from this letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: As it becomes increasingly obvious that the Trump administration is nothing but a festering nest of corruption, self-dealing and treason, the big question is whether congressional Republicans will continue to defend a president who is every day more and more indefensible.

And this from a former member of the Amish community in a letter-to-the-editor, too: I’d like to see Smucker reflect the values that are important to his constituents.

And this from another letter-to-the-editor from the other side: Dear Rep. Lloyd Smucker: Do not yield to these local radical left-wing lunatics screaming for you to hold a town hall. Their intention is not a civil dialogue, but to shout you down and turn it into a spectacle. … Do not alienate your base by kowtowing to the Lancaster city mob.

  • From the Police Log in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:Alfonso E. Romero, 72, of Columbia, was charged after he was seen scratching someone’s car May 15 in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said.”
  • OMG – this begins a string at You know you’re from Columbia, PA if … “Wow the stuff you see in the boro. Just seen a little girl about 6 or 7 yrs old duck behind a tree at mackel park and take a shit. Then her and the person with her just walk away.”

