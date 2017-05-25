today’s news – Thursday, May 25, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “What I’m also fearful of is that single-agenda people will be occupying board space and not truly understand the role of a school board member,” – Comment from a candidate for a school board director position in Manheim Township from the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.



Another quote … “Everything goes up every year, except our Social Security because the government says there is no money for a raise. But the people in government seem to always find money to give themselves hefty raises. Amazing, isn’t it!” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster apparently written by a senior citizen speaking to apartment rental increases (“Our apartment complex raised the rent $126 a month in 14 months.”)

and another … “If the atheists’ organization (Freedom From Religion Foundation) has tax-exempt status, the Trump administration and the GOP Congress should revoke it.” – Another example of “ox goring” by a fundamentalist who benefits from freedom of speech but doesn’t want others to have that same right. From another letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

If you can’t enjoin ’em – beat ’em | At least that seems to be the “brownshirt” response of one “elected public servant” candidate who doesn’t like it when a media representative asked a question. – The Daily Chronicle, Bozeman, MT

new Census Bureau estimates | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lancaster City and many boroughs, including Columbia and Lititz, have lost population.

And then there’s the Congressional Budget Office report on the proposed Health care act with more bad news for the elderly, those with a disability and others who are not rich.

“ West Hempfield Township Police Department facebook page. Speedway management reported that the former employee, 25 year old, Michelle Lee Smith, of 304 South 4th, Street, Columbia, PA 17512, removed $464.17 from the store, when she was not authorized to do so.” –

Lovely – A CROOK AND A RETIREE | “Former transportation manager convicted of stealing $153K in one-dollar bills still on CAT pension list” – Penn Live