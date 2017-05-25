today’s news – Thursday, May 25, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “What I’m also fearful of is that single-agenda people will be occupying board space and not truly understand the role of a school board member,” – Comment from a candidate for a school board director position in Manheim Township from the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
Another quote … “Everything goes up every year, except our Social Security because the government says there is no money for a raise. But the people in government seem to always find money to give themselves hefty raises. Amazing, isn’t it!” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster apparently written by a senior citizen speaking to apartment rental increases (“Our apartment complex raised the rent $126 a month in 14 months.”)
and another … “If the atheists’ organization (Freedom From Religion Foundation) has tax-exempt status, the Trump administration and the GOP Congress should revoke it.” – Another example of “ox goring” by a fundamentalist who benefits from freedom of speech but doesn’t want others to have that same right. From another letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
- If you can’t enjoin ’em – beat ’em | At least that seems to be the “brownshirt” response of one “elected public servant” candidate who doesn’t like it when a media representative asked a question. – The Daily Chronicle, Bozeman, MT
- What’s behind the Spinner fad? – The Conversation
- new Census Bureau estimates | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lancaster City and many boroughs, including Columbia and Lititz, have lost population.
- And then there’s the Congressional Budget Office report on the proposed Health care act with more bad news for the elderly, those with a disability and others who are not rich.
- “Speedway management reported that the former employee, 25 year old, Michelle Lee Smith, of 304 South 4th, Street, Columbia, PA 17512, removed $464.17 from the store, when she was not authorized to do so.” – West Hempfield Township Police Department facebook page.
- Lovely – A CROOK AND A RETIREE | “Former transportation manager convicted of stealing $153K in one-dollar bills still on CAT pension list” – Penn Live