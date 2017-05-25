17512 Columbia

today’s news – Thursday, May 25, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, Opportunities, Uncategorized on May 25, 2017 at 6:38 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … What I’m also fearful of is that single-agenda people will be occupying board space and not truly understand the role of a school board member,” –  Comment from a candidate for a school board director position in Manheim Township from the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Another quote … Everything goes up every year, except our Social Security because the government says there is no money for a raise. But the people in government seem to always find money to give themselves hefty raises. Amazing, isn’t it!” –  From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster apparently written by a senior citizen speaking to apartment rental increases (“Our apartment complex raised the rent $126 a month in 14 months.”)

and another …If the atheists’ organization (Freedom From Religion Foundation) has tax-exempt status, the Trump administration and the GOP Congress should revoke it.” – Another example of “ox goring” by a fundamentalist who benefits from freedom of speech but doesn’t want others to have that same right. From another letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

  • If you can’t enjoin ’em – beat ’em | At least that seems to be the “brownshirt” response of one “elected public servant” candidate who doesn’t like it when a media representative asked a question. – The Daily Chronicle, Bozeman, MT

spinner

  • new Census Bureau estimates | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lancaster City and many boroughs, including Columbia and Lititz, have lost population.
  • And then there’s the Congressional Budget Office report on the proposed Health care act with more bad news for the elderly, those with a disability and others who are not rich.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: