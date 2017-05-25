Thursday’s addenda

NOTICE FROM THE BOROUGH | “Due to the Memorial Day Holiday yard waste in Columbia Borough will be collected on Tuesday, May 30th. If your yard waste is not collected by 1:00pm on Wednesday May 31st please contact the Borough Office. Thank you!”

The Columbia River Park Advisory Committee Meeting Minutes are now online at the Borough Website.

The “Partners in Thyme” Herb Club is winding down for the season with two great outside activities. On June 2nd, 2017 the club will be guests of Sarah Preston, a renowned herbalist from Lancaster PA and will tour her herbs at the Labyrinth Gardens. The club will enjoy their lunch on the patio at the gardens. The members will then visit the Radiance Shop owned by Ms Preston in downtown Lancaster where they can shop for herbs, blends, teas and oils. Our last quality Thyme event for the summer season will be a weed walk at Sonnewalds Natural Food Store located in Spring Grove PA. This tour will be given by Willa LeFever-Kaiser, owner of the store, where the ladies will walk the beautiful Spring Grove farm for a very informative herbal excursion. This event will take place in July 2017 and will conclude our year of herbal speakers, festivals, tea events and craft shows.

Our first meeting of the 2017-18 season will start again in September 2017 (the date to be announced) at the Glenview Alliance Church, 10037 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, PA 17327. Our meetings begin at 10:30 AM at the church unless otherwise designated, with program, luncheons, tours and craft shows. We have a brown bag lunch accompanied with luscious desserts prepared by the club members with a spot of your favorite tea. The club seeks out the best herbalists for programs from the York, Lancaster and Harrisburg Area.

If you love to garden, and want to learn all about growing herbs for culinary, decorative and medicinal use, “Partners in Thyme” is the club for you. Our membership is now open for the coming year. Just call Barbara Ann de León at (717)428-2210 or e-mail her at: paroyalty639@yahoo.com. SOURCE: news release