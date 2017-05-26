17512 Columbia

When will the killing end?

In Everyday Living, History and Heritage, Opinions on May 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

“On this Memorial Day, we should begin to confront the staggering cost and the challenge of paying for this war. | Iraq and Afghanistan: The US$6 trillion bill for America’s longest war is unpaid” The Conversation

shame

Add to this the sickening fact that a quarter million innocent civilians have been killed. That’s everyone in Columbia killed 10 times over!

And now we’re killing Syria’s beleaguered civilians |Total of 225 people, including 36 women and 44 children, killed by friendly fire in the last four-week period” – The Independent

“US airstrikes allegedly kill at least 73 civilians in northern Syria”The Guardian

Before Monday’s bombing in England, “more than 1,200 people outside of Iraq and Syria have been killed in attacks inspired or coordinated by the Islamic State.

45 yearsSOURCE: Global Terrorism database

