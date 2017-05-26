When will the killing end?

“On this Memorial Day, we should begin to confront the staggering cost and the challenge of paying for this war. | Iraq and Afghanistan: The US$6 trillion bill for America’s longest war is unpaid” – The Conversation

Add to this the sickening fact that a quarter million innocent civilians have been killed. That’s everyone in Columbia killed 10 times over!

And now we’re killing Syria’s beleaguered civilians | “Total of 225 people, including 36 women and 44 children, killed by friendly fire in the last four-week period” – The Independent

“US airstrikes allegedly kill at least 73 civilians in northern Syria” – The Guardian

Before Monday’s bombing in England, “more than 1,200 people outside of Iraq and Syria have been killed in attacks inspired or coordinated by the Islamic State.”

