Today’s news – Saturday, May 27, 2017

Quote for today … “UGI is ‘always willing’ to work with municipalities to improve communications, and will be happy to do so with Lancaster.” – UGI spokesman Joseph Swope in this Lancaster Online article about the condition of Lancaster city’s streets and funding issues.

Another quote … “These children are standing up for their rights to attend school and get an education without the fear of being constantly bullied. A child was pushed to the point of taking his own life, and these kids know why.” – Comment following this Lancaster Online article about another student suicide; this time in Donegal School District.

A third quote … “The one thing I hadn’t counted on was having a fiscal dependent — Penn Manor School District — that, yearly, deftly withdraws more than I could put aside in savings every annum.“ – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Don’t drink & drive! | Stepped up patrols to catch the offenders. – Lancaster Online

“Hate Mowing Your Lawn? Good! Don’t Do It”

“Clinical trials need volunteers like you” – Alliance for Aging Research

How we got here | “The opioid painkiller and heroin epidemic, explained” – Vox

“School immunization rules are changing this fall, and local districts have started spreading the message.” – Lancaster Online

FREE Welding Training through LCCTC! | This 10 week/200 hour class earns the AWS D1.1 3G Unlimited Certification. Training includes the cost of a Workkeys Test, gloves, hood, safety glasses and materials.

“What occupations are growing? What occupations have the most openings? What occupations should I consider as a job or as a career?” Click here to find out.

From Lititz to Lebanon | everything can happen with a vision and a plan! – “A goal is to obtain Main Street status to open the door to state grants.”