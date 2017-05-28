Today’s news – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Columbia Spy‘s “DESECRATION! Graffiti vandals strike again” rightly decries the cowardly, despicable acts. WHERE ARE THE CAMERAS AND THE WITNESSES?

Any notice at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook or CrimeWatch pages? NOPE!!!!



From this September 15, 2013 Columbia news, views & reviews submission.

Quote for today … “Just walk around town on a nice Saturday morning, and you can see how people, young and old, flock to the downtown as the place to be.” – comment from a real estate representative about the revival of West Chester, a winner of a 2017 Great American Main Street Award.

Another quote for today … ““If they continue on that path, they’re going to run out of money.” – Quote from Keith Ramsey, interim business manager at Columbia Borough School District in a page one LNP – Always Lancaster article about school district reserve funds.

It’s difficult finding definitive, authoritative information about Columbia’s Memorial Day Parade which, evidently, will be held today at 2:30 pm according to the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website. – No other details are listed.

The Red Rose Transit Authority has more details about the Columbia Memorial Day Parade – Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Columbia’s Police Department’s CrimeWatch page shows information about the 2016 Parade – but not this year’s.

Columbia Borough Website – nothing!

Hinkle’s listing of upcoming events – Nope, not here!

On the other hand, Marietta communicates with citizens and the world about tomorrow’s parade by showing a parade route map and other information.

Erratic driving and 15 more charges – West Hempfield Township Police Department facebook page

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. – the PA State Department of Agriculture database.



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

A third quote … “Congress has been no help to lovers of freedom. Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are allies of Trump; they have capitulated to Trump’s intimidation. That is why the courts and media are our last hope.” – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

Here we go! Powerball is now a $302,000,000 bonanza

Jim Bunning dies – NPR

Central Penn Business Journal | pictures of the re-raising of the Star Barn.

“anticipated to create 210 jobs” | The “corporate welfare” promise – let’s see how that works out.

