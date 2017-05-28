17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Sunday, May 28, 2017

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Opinions, People on May 28, 2017 at 7:10 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

shame on youColumbia Spy‘s “DESECRATION! Graffiti vandals strike again” rightly decries the cowardly, despicable acts. WHERE ARE THE CAMERAS AND THE WITNESSES?

Any notice at the Columbia Police Department’s facebook or CrimeWatch pages? NOPE!!!!

temple compositeFrom this September 15, 2013 Columbia news, views & reviews submission.

Quote for today … “Just walk around town on a nice Saturday morning, and you can see how people, young and old, flock to the downtown as the place to be.” – comment from a real estate representative about the revival of West Chester, a winner of a 2017 Great American Main Street Award.

Another quote for today … “If they continue on that path, they’re going to run out of money.” Quote from Keith Ramsey, interim business manager at Columbia Borough School District in a page one LNP – Always Lancaster article about school district reserve funds.

  • It’s difficult finding definitive, authoritative information about Columbia’s Memorial Day Parade which, evidently, will be held today at 2:30 pm according to the Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Website. – No other details are listed.
  • Columbia Borough Websitenothing!

marietta mem parade

On the other hand, Marietta communicates with citizens and the world about tomorrow’s parade by showing a parade route map and other information.

food-safety-inspections

A third quote … Congress has been no help to lovers of freedom. Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are allies of Trump; they have capitulated to Trump’s intimidation. That is why the courts and media are our last hope. – From a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

starbarnCentral Penn Business Journal | pictures of the re-raising of the Star Barn.

  1. Don’t you know that Donald Trump is the CEO of USA, Inc.?

    Reply
    Richard Burrill 28 May 2017 at 9am

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: