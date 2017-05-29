Today’s news – Memorial Day, May 29, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.
Quote for today … “THE MUFFLED drum’s sad roll has beat The soldier’s last tattoo; No more on Life’s parade shall meet That brave and fallen few. On Fame’s eternal camping-ground 5 Their silent tents are spread, And Glory guards, with solemn round, The bivouac of the dead.” – Bivoac Of The Dead by Theodore O’Hara.
Another quote … “The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.”
—Charles de Gaulle
- “To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning” – The Lebanon Daily News
- Ever notice that while the POTUS like to call lots of folks a dog he’s is not a dog person. But Ivanna is.
- “Further proof that Trump seems to be anticanine? He loves insulting people by saying they failed or choked ‘like a dog’ on Twitter.”
- But the S-I-L isn’t a dog; he’s a “good person” – despite his cozy connections with the Russians – BBC
- He’s kidding right? No, this is what he said: “All of these lines of communication are a positive thing, in my opinion.” – The Boston Globe
- OPINION: The Budget” | ” … yet another reason to question his sanity” – Philly.com
- And this Pravda opinion is scary, too: “World’s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman.”
- More truth “news” from Pravda: “Why the West will never either defeat or forgive Russia”
- Why are “gun groups are up in arms over a hearing aid bill?” – The Boston Globe