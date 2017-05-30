Today’s news – Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “had to drive around to look for a place to park and had to park in the grass.” – from a string about River Park parking issues at the “You know you’re from Columbia PA if…” facebook page.

Another quote … “The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!” – a Tweet

River Park Parking Notice – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch

“proposed tax increase in the total amount of .8508 mills or 2.90%” is one of the agenda items for the Thursday Columbia Borough School District committee of the whole meeting.

The long slide: DUI? No reaction to meds. – FOXNews

BUT … he went to jail for a while.

Lawmakers and gift-takers! – Penn Live

No sunny days on the immediate horizon and all of the news items on the list below are for POTUS fans.