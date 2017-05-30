17512 Columbia

From little acorns! Thank you, Columbia Spy for a job well done.

A non-traditional media resource started the smoke signal with this report on
Saturday, May 27.

DESECRATION! Graffiti vandals strike again

Here (so far) is the timeline of other reports about the incident from a google search:

Columbia Spy – Posted 7:00 PM, May 27, 2017

Columbia news, views & reviews – Posted 7:10 AM, May 28, 2017

Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page – Posted 7:51 AM, May 29, 2017

FOX43-TV – Posted 8:02 AM, May 29, 2017

ABC – Channel 27 – Posted 10:44 AM, May 29, 2017

PennLive – Posted 8:05 AM, May 30, 2017

US News.com – Posted 8:13 AM, May 30, 2017

The Daily Journal – Posted 8:15 AM, May 30, 2017

Lancaster Online – Posted (sometime this morning around 8:30 am, May 30, 2017

The Delaware County Daily Times – Posted 8:40 AM, May 30, 2017

The Times Herald – Digitgal First Media – Posted 8:40 PM, May 30, 2017

The York Daily Record = Posted 12:40 PM, May 30, 2017

The Pocono Record – Posted 1:30 PM, May 30, 2017

Great reporting, Columbia Spy!

Not FAKE NEWS! Just a record of events and happenings that happen in and around Columbia.

 

