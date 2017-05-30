From little acorns! Thank you, Columbia Spy for a job well done.

A non-traditional media resource started the smoke signal with this report on
Saturday, May 27.
DESECRATION! Graffiti vandals strike again
Here (so far) is the timeline of other reports about the incident from a google search:
Columbia Spy – Posted 7:00 PM, May 27, 2017
Columbia news, views & reviews – Posted 7:10 AM, May 28, 2017
Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page – Posted 7:51 AM, May 29, 2017
FOX43-TV – Posted 8:02 AM, May 29, 2017
ABC – Channel 27 – Posted 10:44 AM, May 29, 2017
PennLive – Posted 8:05 AM, May 30, 2017
US News.com – Posted 8:13 AM, May 30, 2017
The Daily Journal – Posted 8:15 AM, May 30, 2017
Lancaster Online – Posted (sometime this morning around 8:30 am, May 30, 2017
The Delaware County Daily Times – Posted 8:40 AM, May 30, 2017
The Times Herald – Digitgal First Media – Posted 8:40 PM, May 30, 2017
The York Daily Record = Posted 12:40 PM, May 30, 2017
The Pocono Record – Posted 1:30 PM, May 30, 2017
Great reporting, Columbia Spy!
Not FAKE NEWS! Just a record of events and happenings that happen in and around Columbia.