Today’s news – Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Quote for today … “The real problem posed by gerrymandering is not that it helps or hurts Democrats or Republicans, it’s that it foments ideological extremism.” – From this 2016 York Daily Record article: Pennsylvania Without Gerrymandering.

Another quote … “It was how the world communicated. Until it wasn’t.” – A really gripping commentary from this wonderful piece by Washington Examiner columnist Salena Zito: “Promised Land Lost.”

Another quote … “The Borough of Chambersburg is committed to transparency in Local Government. Transparent governance means that government officials act openly, with citizens’ knowledge of the decisions the officials are making.” – From the Chambersburg Website – A really well-done Customer-friendly, organized website that orchestrates numerous community resources … including a Mayor’s facebook page.

No kidding; what else could we expect from Pennsylvaniacs in politics? “Report: Pennsylvania among most gerrymandered states in U.S.” – Lancaster Online

More about those Pennsylvaniacs | “We all get things from lobbyists and so forth. That’s the culture up there.” – WITF

Article 133 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice – “Conduct unbecoming an officer and gentleman | There are certain moral attributes common to the ideal officer and the perfect gentleman, a lack of which is indicated by acts of dishonesty, unfair dealing, indecency, indecorum, lawlessness, injustice, or cruelty.” And when a commissioned Army officer, including a general officer, violates this and other codes, all rights, privileges and retirement pay ought cease. This is the kind of stuff that makes “Americans grate again.”

Graphic Source: Bloomberg

Making Americans grate again | Let’s turn TMI into a coal-fired plant?

Source/Google Trends – Google Trends map shows words most frequently searched for spelling help in each state.

Making Americans Grate Again | Did you not learn from Hillary’s dumass actions? “Trump’s use of private cellphone raises security concerns” – The York Dispatch

Making Americans Grate Again | “Spicer Responds To Kushner Report, Clashes With Reporters Over ‘Fake News’” – NPR

Making Americans Grate Again | “Kentucky newspapers suffer twin threats amid rising anti-media climate” – The Guardian