Today’s news – Thursday, June 1, 2017

Quote for today … “How did it get so late so soon?” – Dr. Seuss [And all of a sudden, it’s June already!]

Tonight’s the Columbia Borough School Board Committee of the Whole meeting – click here to see the agenda.

The meeting starts at 6:00 pm

O-o-p-s, we missed this item, but it’s listed on the agenda (not as a personnel item), but as a “motion is requested to approve the new hire as listed” – Daryl Kyle – Football Coach – Effective: Upon Completion of Paperwork – Salary: Step 1, $3,000.

Lancaster Online reported yesterday: “Columbia set to tab Daryl Kyle as next varsity football coach”

Busy month at the Library!

Hospital consolidation continues – Central Penn Business Journal

Some properties off the list; some new ones on the list of Lancaster County Sheriff Sales

Maintaining a Rain Garden … and the use of Round-Up: “Rain gardens with rock can be sprayed with glyphosate (i.e. Roundup) to kill weeds at any time of the year.”