Today’s news – Saturday, June 3, 2017

Quote for today … ““This is the struggle of our time. The forces of freedom, openness and global community against the forces of authoritarianism, isolationism and nationalism. Forces for the flow of knowledge, trade and immigration against those who would slow them down. This is not a battle of nations, it’s a battle of ideas. There are people in every country for global connection and good people against it.” – From Mark Zuckerberg’s Commencement address at Harvard. [NOTE: There’s a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster condemning Zuckerberg’s comments. When we first read it over a week ago, we thought it was (and is) quite well done. – Certainly a lot better than someone’s who is Making Americans Grate Again!]

Columbia graduates 74 – Lancaster Online

“Joint Feasibility Meeting – A Joint Feasibility Study group, consisting of representatives from Columbia Borough and Columbia Borough School District, will meet in the Council meeting room, 308 Locust Street, on June 14th at 5:00 p.m. to consider whether there is sufficient interest to pursue a study concerning the possible consolidation of School District, Borough administration offices and the Borough Police Department at the School District Administration Office, 200 N 5th St, Columbia.” – Columbia Borough Website

Source/Google Trends – Google Trends map shows words most frequently searched for spelling help in each state.

It’s everywhere: “NOTICE MOUNT JOY BOROUGH COUNCIL VACANCY” – Legal Notice

OPINION: ” With shocking speed, he has wreaked havoc: hobbling our core alliances, jettisoning American values and abdicating United States leadership of the world. ” – The New York Times