17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Saturday, June 3, 2017

In Uncategorized on June 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … ““This is the struggle of our time. The forces of freedom, openness and global community against the forces of authoritarianism, isolationism and nationalism. Forces for the flow of knowledge, trade and immigration against those who would slow them down. This is not a battle of nations, it’s a battle of ideas. There are people in every country for global connection and good people against it.” – From Mark Zuckerberg’s Commencement address at Harvard. [NOTE: There’s a letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster condemning Zuckerberg’s comments. When we first read it over a week ago, we thought it was (and is) quite well done. – Certainly a lot better than someone’s who is Making Americans Grate Again!]

  • Joint Feasibility Meeting – A Joint Feasibility Study group, consisting of representatives from Columbia Borough and Columbia Borough School District, will meet in the Council meeting room, 308 Locust Street, on June 14th at 5:00 p.m. to consider whether there is sufficient interest to pursue a study concerning the possible consolidation of  School District, Borough administration offices and the Borough Police Department at the School District Administration Office, 200 N 5th St, Columbia.” – Columbia Borough Website

5 - Your libraryWednesday here – today there!

Google_spelling_map.82db5198.fill-735x490 Source/Google Trends – Google Trends map shows words most frequently searched for spelling help in each state.

GRATE AGAIN

  • OPINION: ” With shocking speed, he has wreaked havoc: hobbling our core alliances, jettisoning American values and abdicating United States leadership of the world. ” – The New York Times

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: