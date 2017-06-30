Hard knock life’s a comin’!

Click here to listen to Annie while you read the rest of this post about living in Columbia.

The Sheriff’s Sale notice show’s it’s a hard knock life for citizens trying to live in Columbia and people trying to do business in Columbia.

And then the Columbia Water Company wants to jack double-digit water rates. The claim is for “improving its system and providing service.” Forgot to mention for the elaborate digs down by The River.

Copper downspouts just like yours. Think the Columbia Water Company would have the courage to put the RATE INCREASE NOTICE on its Website.

Nah! NO cajones!



Hate to be living on a fixed income in Columbia!

Glad the borough property taxes are not going up. And the School taxes. What’s that you say? Oh, yeah, the school taxes are going up.