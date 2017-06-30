Today’s news – Friday, June 30, 2017

News and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Anytime we’re dealing with personnel matters, they are the most difficult, because it involves people and lives. We take it very seriously.” – West Hempfield Township Supervisor, Edward Fisher, in an article in LNP – Always Lancaster about the township’s decision to dismiss a tenured police officer.



A second quote … “We have been let down by our politicians, our representative who we entrusted our welfare, our commonwealth.” – Christine Flowers, an immigration lawyer and opinion columnist, in this WITF article.

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed as follows: 1-Civil Service Board Member, 1-Zoning Board Member, 1-Board of Health Member, 2-Parks and Recreation Members. If you are interested in volunteering please contact the Borough Manager at 717-684-2467 Ext. 7318. – Borough Website

Medical marijuana dispensary at the old Kmart on Fruitville Pike – Lancaster Online

The history of the “first” Columbia Spy.

A budget for Pennsylvania – sorta’ kinda’ – Penn Live

Lenny Dykstra – then and now – and the chapters in between – Philly.com

Corporate interests vs. people | Courts rule in favor of pipeline over property owners – WITF

The paranoid Wonderland spying gets worse | “White House Panel Asks States For Their Voter Rolls” – NPR

Samantha Bee – wicked funny with a Trumpian vocabulary!

“Elizabeth Warren gives inspiring pep talk to a despondent Samantha Bee” – The Boston Globe