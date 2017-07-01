Today’s news – Saturday, July 1, 2017

News items and information gleanings from here and there.

Today’s quote … “For a mile up and down the open fields before us the splendid lines of the veterans of the Army of Northern Virginia swept down upon us. Their bearing was magnificent. They came forward with a rush, and how our men did yell, ‘Come on, Johnny, come on!'” – Lt. Col. Rufus R. Dawes, 6th Wisconson, The Iron Brigade, July 1, 1863

Members from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 1-108 Field Artillery will be the cannoneers at the July 4 mega-event on Sunday night at Long’s Park. Columbia ha a connection to the 1-108 Field Artillery: “Charlie Battery, 1-108 Field Artillery, was located at the General Shannon Armory Building and Garage during the 1980s. ‘The Black Sheep’ of Charlie Battery had a proud lineage of being good field ‘canon cockers.'” The structure now houses the Columbia Boys Athletic Association’s (CBAA) Noah Wenger Center.

solar-powered motion-activated lights alert | A letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster from a Columbian points out the danger of Evidently, this is not new. solar-powered motion-activated lights. The letter writer srites, “the light exploded, and the tree it was mounted on caught fire.”

TODAY IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST DAY OF THE BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG. John Rentz was wonded on the July 1, 1863. John Rentz was the son of an immigrant. Great-great grandfather John Rentz’s name is on Pennsylvania’s 151st Infantry monument at Gettysburg.

On a visit to Gettysburg Battlefield a few years ago, we found our great-great grandfather’s name on the monument. Cousin who is an amazing Civil Way historian provided this information, too. John Rentz: The following is listed: Occupation – Farmer |Eyes – Gray |Hair – Brown |Height – 5’11”. Enlisted 9/25/1862 in Co. G, 151st PA Volunteer Infantry at North Heidelberg Twp., Berks Co.. The 151st PVI was a 9 months regiment nicknamed the ‘school teacher’s regiment’ due to many school teachers from the McAllister Academy being enlisted. He was wounded in action at Gettysburg on McPherson’s Ridge between approximately 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM on 7/1/1863. According to the records: ‘struck by a ball 7” below the right knee. Sent to Seminary General Hospital in Gettysburg until July 11th. Then transferred to a hospital at Broad & Cherry Sts. in Phila. until the latter part of Sept. and then discharged having lost his discharge of July 28th”.’”

