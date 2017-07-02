Today’s news – Sunday, July 2, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Armed yahoos in camouflage showing up to prevent nutsos dressed as ninjas from desecrating a national landmark. This is where we’re at now as a nation. It’s like the movie The Warriors but with dumber outfits and an awful soundtrack. America, we must do better.” – Comment following this Penn Live article about one of the gun-toting demonstrators in Gettysburg yesterday.

A second quote … “But why does Pennsylvania have 500 school districts? Why don’t we have 67 (the number of counties in Pennsylvania)?” – A good point from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

And a third quote … “You can’t blame Pennsylvanians wondering who Sen. Pat Toomey represents. He’s a ring leader of the effort to replace the Affordable Care Act with a Republican proposal that would jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of thousands in this state. That suggests Toomey’s allegiance lies elsewhere.” – Lead paragraph from this Philly.com editorial.

Standing Rock here in Columbia area? “How Standing Rock became a spiritual pilgrimage for activists” – America Magazine

Adorers of the Blood of Christ in a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster as its prayer chapel supporters resist the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. Here’s a link to the in a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster as its prayer chapel supporters resist the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. Here’s a link to the Stand With The Sisters event on July 9.

Super fireworks last night in Mountville – lots of cars were parked along the roadways including Route 30 eastbound, watching.

NJ in budget crisis, too | Governor closes state beaches, parks and more. – NJ.com

Lancaster County food serving places’ inspection results. – Lancaster Online| NOTE: This is the Lancaster Online listing for June 30 – the listing in today’s “hold-it-in-your-hands”- Lancaster Online is different; the listing in today’s newspaper is the June 23 listing.

York County’s food serving places’ inspections. Heritage Hills Golf Resort, golf yes – eating there? Probably not with 21 food inspection violations.– the PA State Department of Agriculture database.



Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Veterans … when you come across advertising like this, it is … This advertisement appears in a local newspaper. The ad states “the grant does not need to be repaid.” Yet, it goes on saying you save 50% off hearing aids. It’s not a grant; it’s a promotion.

Veterans: If you are registered with Veterans Affairs, you may be eligible for no-cost hearing aids IF your hearing loss is service-connected . Click here for more information.

Eight of the obituary listings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are identified as veterans.

Deeds Recorded – Lancaster Online

Municipal Authority land transfer one and two

A Land Bank Transaction: 511 Cherry Street

How many Land Bank properties are there in Lancaster County? You may be surprised.

The Land Bank Authority is even less transparent than some school boards – no meetings nor minutes since LAST JULY?

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Manheim Township Police charged Earnest T. Talton Jr., 32, of Columbia with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following “a domestic disturbance at 2:51 a.m. June 30 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, 1004 Harrisburg Pike. He reportedly punched a woman in the head and face and grabbed the cell phone of a store employee who was recording the incident and threw it to the ground.”