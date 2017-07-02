Today’s news – Sunday, July 2, 2017

17512 Columbia

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there.

Quote for today … “Armed yahoos in camouflage showing up to prevent nutsos dressed as ninjas from desecrating a national landmark. This is where we’re at now as a nation. It’s like the  movie The Warriors but with dumber outfits and an awful soundtrack. America, we must do better.” Comment following this Penn Live article about one of the gun-toting demonstrators in Gettysburg yesterday.

A second quote … But why does Pennsylvania have 500 school districts? Why don’t we have 67 (the number of counties in Pennsylvania)? – A good point from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

And a third quote … “You can’t blame Pennsylvanians wondering who Sen. Pat Toomey represents. He’s a ring leader of the effort to replace the Affordable Care Act with a Republican proposal that would jeopardize the lives and livelihoods of thousands in this state. That suggests Toomey’s allegiance lies elsewhere.” – Lead paragraph from this Philly.com editorial.

Standing Rock here in Columbia area?standing rock“How Standing Rock became a spiritual pilgrimage for activists” America Magazine

  • Adorers of the Blood of Christ in a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster as its prayer chapel supporters resist the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. Here’s a link to the Stand With The Sisters event on July 9.
  • Super fireworks last night in Mountville – lots of cars were parked along the roadways including Route 30 eastbound, watching.

food-safety-inspections

Veterans … when you come across advertising like this, it is …deceptiveThis advertisement appears in a local newspaper. The ad states “the grant does not need to be repaid.” Yet, it goes on saying you save 50% off hearing aids. It’s not a grant; it’s a promotion.

  • Veterans: If you are registered with Veterans Affairs, you may be eligible for no-cost hearing aids IF your hearing loss is service-connected. Click here for more information.
  • Eight of the obituary listings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster are identified as veterans.
  • Municipal Authority land transfer one and two
  • From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: Manheim Township Police charged Earnest T. Talton Jr., 32, of Columbia with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following “a domestic disturbance at 2:51 a.m. June 30 in the parking lot of Turkey Hill, 1004 Harrisburg Pike. He reportedly punched a woman in the head and face and grabbed the cell phone of a store employee who was recording the incident and threw it to the ground.”

  1. Regarding “gun-toting demonstrators in Gettysburg” and the entire emphasis on guns in America, you may find this quote of interest:

    “I think fear does two amazing things; maybe they are just aspects of one thing. First, it creates the impression that a person is facing a god, usually a god of war or god of violence; fear makes the adversary look superhuman. Secondly, it creates a new psyche in one’s self – a very disrupted, distracted, terrorized person, the opposite of a stable, self-aware person. Two aspect, one fear. if one’s soul is so enslaved as to bow to the god, one is already destroyed.”
    – Daniel Berrigan, from “The Raft is Not the Shore”

    Reply
    Richard Burrill 2 July 2017 at 8am

