Want to be part of something interesting and important? Volunteer to participate in Keystone 6 Exercise.

Volunteer Actors Needed for Keystone 6 Exercise!

Tuesday, August 15 – 10am-1pm

Lunch provided

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is sponsoring an exercise and we need volunteers! This exercise is called Keystone 6 and is focused on mass care and sheltering during a large-scale disaster. The scenario is based on a large nuclear explosion in New Jersey that drives people to evacuate into Pennsylvania. We are testing our capabilities for opening state managed shelters at both Penn State University’s Harrisburg campus (Middletown) and Shippensburg University.

To see how we might accomplish this, we need people to serve as actors and go through the registration process at the shelter locations, as an evacuee might. We hope to have people with disabilities or other access and functional needs participate so we can practice how we would meet these needs in a real situation.

We promise you do not have to sleep on a cot! Lunch will be provided and you will also be provided information to assist you in forming your own emergency preparedness plan. No reimbursement is available for travel or time.

We need your help so we can best plan for the needs of all Pennsylvanians!

Interested individuals please contact Christine Heyser at cheyser@pa.gov or 717-461-0389 by July 14 with the following information:

Name Preferred location: PSU Harrisburg or Shippensburg Special dietary needs for lunch, if any Optional: If you are a person with a disability or other access or functional need, would you be willing to briefly describe the need(s)?