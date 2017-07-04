17512 Columbia

Ambulance services | Your Medicare Coverage under Medicare

In Everyday Living, Opportunities on July 4, 2017 at 8:16 am

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers ambulance services to or from a hospital, critical access hospital (CAH), or skilled nursing facility (SNF). Medicare covers and helps pay for ambulance services only when other transportation could endanger your health, like if you have a health condition that requires this type of transportation.

ambulance

“Medicare will only cover ambulance services to the nearest appropriate medical facility that’s able to give you the care you need. If you choose to be transported to a facility farther away, Medicare’s payment will be based on the charge to the closest appropriate facility. If no local facilities are able to give you the care you need, Medicare will pay for transportation to the nearest facility outside your local area that’s able to give you necessary care.”

Click here to read more from Medicare’s ambulance coverage.

