Today we celebrate Independence Day

Thomas Jefferson penned the greater part of the document, working closely with other founding fathers, including Benjamin Franklin and John Adams. It opens with the powerful statement that “all men are created equal” and “endowed with certain unalienable Rights.” – SOURCE: History.com



“Drafted by Thomas Jefferson between June 11 and June 28, 1776, the Declaration of Independence is at once the nation’s most cherished symbol of liberty and Jefferson’s most enduring monument. Here, in exalted and unforgettable phrases, Jefferson expressed the convictions in the minds and hearts of the American people. The political philosophy of the Declaration was not new; its ideals of individual liberty had already been expressed by John Locke and the Continental philosophers. What Jefferson did was to summarize this philosophy in “self-evident truths” and set forth a list of grievances against the King in order to justify before the world the breaking of ties between the colonies and the mother country. We invite you to read a transcription of the complete text of the Declaration.”

USA.gov