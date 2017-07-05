Today’s news …Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there!

Today’s quote … “Pledging allegiance to God and to America in the same breath, melding together the kingdom of God and self, they pray a blasphemous prayer to a red, white, and blue Jesus.” – Jonathan Aigner, Director of Music Ministries in a Presbyterian Churches USA (PCUSA) congregation, from this NewsCorpse article, “Trump Tweets an Evangelical Choir’s MAGA Tribute to Himself for Independence Day.”

From a page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster and at Lancaster Online.

During a June 7, 2016 “communication conversation” about the opioid issues in Columbia, “Mayor Leo Lutz … promised that Columbia’s resources would galvanize to confront the onslaught and to work with citizens to provide help for those addicted to the illness.”

Causes of Drug Addiction – What Causes Drug Addiction?

In the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster an overdose death is listed in Penn Township – Many municipalities and jurisdictions do report overdose deaths .

What authorities can do | “York authority buys Penn MarketCity – Redevelopment Authority to study operations, improve brand of struggling indoor market” – Central Penn Business Journal

That time again | The annual Washington Boro Tomato Festival will be held rain or shine from 4-9 p.m. Saturdays, July 8 and 15, at Washington Boro Community Park, 3717 Blue Rock Road (routes 999 and 441), Washington Boro. FREE parking and FREE admission.

Ephrata Unexpected | An event that will “raise funds to support the Ephrata Public Library and Downtown Ephrata, Inc (DEI). The Library will use the proceeds specifically to fund operations to create vital community benefit programs. Once such initiative is to create space for a NAR-ANON support group. Currently there is no such program in the northeast part of the County, but those suffering from opioid addiction number in the thousands. DEI, a Pennsylvania Main Street initiative, will use the proceeds to continue to fund facade enhancement projects and expand community events. AND to raise awareness of the many cultures represented in Lancaster County through an open-air market / community meal experience. AND to encourage economic growth for participating businesses and organizations. AND to offer a completely unique experience to our community.”

Also from the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: In Lancaster Township, police charged a Walnut Street resident with a false vehicle theft report. He “ made the claim after his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Manor Township, police said.”

“Confidence Boomed After the Election. The Economy Hasn’t.” – The New York Times

The next Columbia Borough School District board of directors’ committee of the whole meeting will be August 3 at 6:00 pm according to the Website. Oddly there’s no meeting shown at the Board Calendar page.