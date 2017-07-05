Tonight … ABC27-TV … hear canned answers to scripted questions during a televised “town hall” open to invited guests with one of the rich old white guys who drafted the new draconian health care package
In Everyday Living, Government, Opportunities, People on July 5, 2017 at 3:18 pm
Yeah, for real … Click here.
Here’s who pays “TooMe” to do the stuff he does for to make “America great again.”
This secretively drafted document is no better or worse a scam than the one in which these folks got busted and now sit in the Lancaster County prison.
