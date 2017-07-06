Today’s news – Thursday, July 6, 2017

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there!

Today’s quote … “And until our elected officials start working for ‘We the People’ rather than for corporate interests, civil disobedience is what the industry— and our morally bankrupt politicians — will get from us.” – Excerpt from a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster written by Mark Clatterbuck, of Martic Township, founding member of the group Lancaster Against Pipelines.



While he talked the talk, “What I’m interested in is hearing from constituents,” To-Me does did not walk the talk during “friendly drone-like audience,” closed town hall last night. – Penn Live

Because we’re too stupid to understand! | To-Me says ‘that the Republican health care bill, which he helped write, is misunderstood.’” – Philly.com

The above message was emailed by the borough to everyone signed up on the NOTIFY ME list. In case you’re uncertain about when “dusk” is, according to the Movies Under the Stars facebook, the movie will start at 8:00 pm.

Back when – “America’s political speech was nasty at the start” – Futurity.org

If there’s a will | York “aims to lessen ‘quality-of-life’ problems; enforcement begins Saturday”

“York City to target trash, debris violators” – “Property-maintenance inspectors from the city’s permits, planning and zoning bureau will cite violators of York’s neighborhood improvement ordinance.”

Exceptional detail in the Finance Committee June meeting minutes | Our Home of Hope wants abatement for “Columbia Borough Municipal taxes owed for 2015 – 2016 in their projected amount of $5,008.08 plus any interest and penalties owed.” Our Home of Hope is trying to buy the “Cherry Street Home, Inc.” Last month, Columbia news, views & reviews reported: Our Home of Hope, Inc. gets “Provisional Certificate of Compliance”

Citizens will appreciate the thorough minutes, too, describing the happenings at the Public Works Committee meeting in June. Click here to read all about the street sweeper operations, anerobic digester (Food Waste to Energy Program) report, oil puddling, this line “It is important to note that the borough has not been funding current major projects from funds gained through the sale to LASA. Rather, we are using bond proceeds to plan and execute these activities,” and more.

And who didn’t know this? | “There’s something about water that draws people to it.” – Columbia once had access to The River and gave it away.

Check out the Columbia Borough Police Department facebook page | a busy day as a half dozen people were picked up on warrants and one cited for public drunkenness.

Domestic violence arrests: Simple assault and strangulation.

Two articles at Penn Live today | first article and second article