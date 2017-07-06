17512 Columbia

Today’s news – Thursday, July 6, 2017

In Uncategorized on July 6, 2017 at 5:20 am

Today’s news and information gleanings from here and there!

Today’s quote … And until our elected officials start working for ‘We the People’ rather than for corporate interests, civil disobedience is what the industry— and our morally bankrupt politicians — will get from us.” – Excerpt from a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster written by Mark Clatterbuck, of Martic Township, founding member of the group Lancaster Against Pipelines.

  • While he talked the talk, “What I’m interested in is hearing from constituents,” To-Me does did not walk the talk during “friendly drone-like audience,” closed town hall last night. – Penn Live

movie - singThe above message was emailed by the borough to everyone signed up on the NOTIFY ME list. In case you’re uncertain about when “dusk” is, according to the Movies Under the Stars facebook, the movie will start at 8:00 pm.

  • Back when – “America’s political speech was nasty at the start”Futurity.org

trashIf there’s a will | York “aims to lessen ‘quality-of-life’ problems; enforcement begins Saturday”

  • Citizens will appreciate the thorough minutes, too, describing the happenings at the Public Works Committee meeting in June. Click here to read all about the street sweeper operations, anerobic digester (Food Waste to Energy Program) report, oil puddling, this line “It is important to note that the borough has not been funding current major projects from funds gained through the sale to LASA.  Rather, we are using bond proceeds to plan and execute these activities,” and more.
  • And who didn’t know this? | “There’s something about water that draws people to it.” – Columbia once had access to The River and gave it away.

cola arrestsTwo articles at Penn Live today | first article and second article

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: