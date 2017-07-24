Columbia says “no” to airfield now

With five councillors in attendance, one on a telephone call-in and one absentee, Columbia’s borough council voted 6-0 to void the agreement to buy the McGinnis Airfield at a special council meeting this evening.

In a quite brief meeting, (convened at 7:05 pm and adjourned at 7:14 pm, two barristers representing the borough, the mayor, the borough manager, the borough public works director and a half-dozen citizens witnessed the borough’s decision to withdraw from the agreement entered into several months ago.

You can listen to the motion and the vote here: https://columbianewsandviews.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/july-24-special-council-meeting1.wav