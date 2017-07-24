17512 Columbia

Columbia says “no” to airfield now

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia on July 24, 2017 at 9:37 pm

NO AIRFIELD

With five councillors in attendance, one on a telephone call-in and one absentee, Columbia’s borough council voted 6-0 to void the agreement to buy the McGinnis Airfield at a special council meeting this evening.

In a quite brief meeting, (convened at 7:05 pm and adjourned at 7:14 pm, two barristers representing the borough, the mayor, the borough manager, the borough public works director and a half-dozen citizens witnessed the borough’s decision to withdraw from the  agreement entered into several months ago.

You can listen to the motion and the vote here:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: