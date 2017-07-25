Thought about saving up some of the Lancaster County summer bounty? How about canning? You can start with this Penn State Extension program: “Home Food Preservation: Canning Tomatoes & Fruits.”

“Tomatoes and fruits can be safely processed in a boiling water bath. Join us to learn the basic principles of canning. This workshop is presented as a demonstration and lecture.” The cost for the session is $15.

Learn more about Basics of Home Canning here.

Extracts from letters-to-the-editor and columns in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Reading letters-to-the-editor is somewhat akin to taking the temperature of the people – orally or anally.

At the Library!

Seated party suck-up! The above comment follows an LNP – Always Lancaster article entitled “Lawmakers try again to boost national profile of Susquehanna River region” from Susquehanna Heritage, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization connecting people to the Susquehanna River and its history as it flows through Lancaster and York Counties in Central Pennsylvania.

In the article, this sentence “… the idea was first offered by (Senator Robert)Casey a decade ago in the Senate. And while he has introduced it, without success, in every session since, the proposal may be gaining some momentum.”

Easy to know why! “GOP lawmaker calls reluctance of ‘female senators’ on health care ‘repugnant’” – The Boston Globe [That is a totally sexist statement, that’s why, Representative from Texas bozo.]

Gangs? “All across the United States, you’ll encounter discarded shoes hanging from wires, poles, and trees. Theories as to what these shoes signify abound, but, contrary to what one hears, there’s no one right answer. Who put the shoes there and why? The list of explanations goes on.” – Snopes.com

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” – that guy in 1998

“I did not collude with Russians, nor do I know of anyone in the campaign who did.” – this guy in 2017

[NOTE: Slick Harvard grad, it’s either unique or it’s not. It’s never very unique!]

“Psychiatry group tells members they can defy ‘Goldwater rule’ and comment on Trump’s mental health” – STATNews