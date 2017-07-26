There are lots of wrongs in this letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. Why don’t the laws matter? Why don’t police do their job?

Pennsylvania’s code states that “A person owning or keeping a dog or cat over 3 months of age shall, upon request of a police officer or State dog warden or designated municipal animal control officer, produce within 48 hours a valid certificate of vaccination.”

Also, “The vaccination tag shall be a metal tag that is approximately 1 square inch in area that can be attached to an animal’s collar or harness and that is indelibly marked with the year of the rabies vaccination.”

And there’s a penalty: “A person who violates the act commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine not exceeding $300 for each violation. Each day of violation constitutes a separate offense.”

The city of Easton has a trolley, too. It’s FREE to ride and it runs several routes. It’s got reasonable advertising rates; panels cost $2,000 for the season (there are five outside panels) and a monitor inside the trolley (ads on the monitor go for $50 a month).

“Focus on getting more people and fun things to do in your central downtown area and when the parking situation eventually gets tight, start trying to shift the mode share toward transit.” – Keystone Politics

“The Easton Trolley is managed by the Department of Community and Economic Development, City of Easton.”

Easton received a grant that helped spur the conversation to get a trolley; then the municipality sought “bids for the purchase of a trolley.” Minutes of the Council of the City of Easton, Pa.

Easton’s also got an orchestrated, easy-to-navigate, highly communicative Website and a Main Street Program.

Once again, we applaud the councillors who are serving in council committee capacities for posting the meeting minutes in a timely manner. Citizens who are unable to attend these “grass roots” meetings can get a snapshot of what transpired. We applaud the thoroughness of the minutes. And the promptness of the posting of these committees:

7-12-17 Legislative Committee Meeting Minutes

Public Works Minutes 7-18-17

7-13-17 Community Development Minutes

In Wonderland, the warfare is nearly identical to what the world witnessed in middle Eastern nations; Balkan nations; African nations and globally … the citizens are terrorized by revenge politics and vengeful outcomes which have left their nations in ruins.

The objectives never are about serving the nation or its people, it is always about “revenge.” Yesterday’s “revenge politics” showed again in our nation. It’s not about doing the right thing – it’s about political factions doing the bidding of their warlords.

NEXT TIME YOU VOTE! Remember the intransigence! Remember the arrogance! Remember the “no town halls!” Remember the “form letter responses” to your questions! Remember the “party first” mantras! Remember the “scripted responses.”

Remember – they do not represent you. They represent REVENGE POLITICS.

West Hempfield Township’s Police Department is looking for a Police Officer and announces Mountville’s National Night Out will be on July 28. – West Hempfield Township Police Department facebook page