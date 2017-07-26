Nice going, Chief Bashore! “Police Chief Stops Arresting Opioid Addicts, Offers Help Instead – Crime & Addiction PLUMMET” – The Free Thought Project

Homophobic, too! | “Inside Trump’s snap decision to ban transgender troops” – Politico

Yet you vote party line? | “‘We’re getting nothing done’: McCain, in emotional return, laments what the Senate has become” – The Washington Post

OMG, NO! It just gets worse and worse | “Cruz being considered to replace Sessions: report” – Conservative News Feed

Lots of us won’t have to worry | “2090: Heat in U.S. cities could kill 26K people a year” – Futurity.org

“Older Women Flunk Financial Literacy Quiz” – Forbes

Columbia says “no” to airfield now

Hindus seek Diwali holiday in all Pennsylvania schools – Like Unionville-Chadds Ford School District (UCFSD) headquartered in Kennett Square (Pennsylvania), Hindus are urging all public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in Pennsylvania to close on October 19, the day of their most popular festival Diwali this year.

Besides UCFSD in Pennsylvania, many public school districts in New York and New Jersey have already reportedly declared day-off for students on October 19.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it would be a step in the positive direction, as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of Hindu pupils.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that schools should make efforts to accommodate the religious requirements of Hindu students and show respect to their faith by not conducting regular business and scheduling classes on Diwali. We did not want our students to be put at an unnecessary disadvantage for missing tests/examinations/papers, assignments, class work, etc., by taking a day-off to observe Diwali.

If schools had declared other religious holidays, why not Diwali, Rajan Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, Zed added.

Zed suggested that all Pennsylvania schools, public-private-charter-independent, to seriously look into declaring Diwali as an official holiday, thus recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Zed noted that awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make Pennsylvania students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

Rajan Zed urged Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera and Chairperson of Pennsylvania State Board of Education Larry Wittig; to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in all the state’s public schools, and persuading the private-charter-independent schools to follow.

Zed further says that Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Hinduism is oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA. – news release