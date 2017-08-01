School Board Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday evening

Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’ COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE Meeting Agenda
8/3/2017 [6:00PM-8:00PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512
– COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING –
1. Welcome and Call to Order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll Call
4. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only
5. Communication
6. Action Items (for tonight)
|a. A motion is requested to approve the Resignations as listed:
|b. A motion is requested to approve the Termination as listed:
|c. A motion is requested to approve the New Hires as listed:
|d. A motion is requested to approve Tenures as listed:
7. Agenda Items – Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President)
|a. Action Item: Approve Minutes as listed:
8. Agenda Items – Finance and Audit (Mr. Knighton – Chair)
|a. Discussion on Finance and Audit Items
9. Agenda Items – Property (Mr. Leader – Chair)
|a. Discussion on Property Items
|b. Information Item
10. Agenda Items – Personnel (Mr. Ford – Chair)
|a. Discussion on Personnel Items
|b. Action Item – Approve Resignations
|c. Action Item – Approve New Hire
11. Agenda Items – Curriculum & Instruction (Mrs. Anspach – Chair)
|a. Discussion on Curriculum & Instruction Items
12. Agenda Items – Extra-Curricular (Mrs. Schwert)
|a. Discussion on Extra-Curricular Items
|b. Action Item – Approve Request to Continue Booster Clubs
13. Business Manager Report
14. Director of Operations Report
15. Superintendent Updates
16. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items
17. Adjournment