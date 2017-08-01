School Board Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday evening

Columbia Borough School District Board of Directors’ COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE Meeting Agenda

8/3/2017 [6:00PM-8:00PM] @ District Administration Center, 200 North Fifth Street, Columbia, PA 17512

– COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING –

1. Welcome and Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Comment on Agenda Items Only 5. Communication 6. Action Items (for tonight) a. A motion is requested to approve the Resignations as listed: b. A motion is requested to approve the Termination as listed: c. A motion is requested to approve the New Hires as listed: d. A motion is requested to approve Tenures as listed: 7. Agenda Items – Minutes (Mr. Combs – Board President) a. Action Item: Approve Minutes as listed: 8. Agenda Items – Finance and Audit (Mr. Knighton – Chair) a. Discussion on Finance and Audit Items 9. Agenda Items – Property (Mr. Leader – Chair) a. Discussion on Property Items b. Information Item 10. Agenda Items – Personnel (Mr. Ford – Chair) a. Discussion on Personnel Items b. Action Item – Approve Resignations c. Action Item – Approve New Hire 11. Agenda Items – Curriculum & Instruction (Mrs. Anspach – Chair) a. Discussion on Curriculum & Instruction Items 12. Agenda Items – Extra-Curricular (Mrs. Schwert) a. Discussion on Extra-Curricular Items b. Action Item – Approve Request to Continue Booster Clubs 13. Business Manager Report 14. Director of Operations Report 15. Superintendent Updates 16. Public Comment on Agenda and Education Items 17. Adjournment