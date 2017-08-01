17512 Columbia

Robert J. Keagy | well-liked Columbia fixture dies

In Everyday Living, In Columbia, People, Treasures on August 1, 2017 at 5:18 am

bob keagyRobert J. Keagy, 87, of Manor Township, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Read the entire obituary notice at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Website.)

Columbians have known Bob as the consummate produce guy. Mostly always smiling and jocular, Bob was the operator of a retail operation at 438 Locust Street, Columbia.

Before opening the Locust Street store, Bob was the largest stand holder at the Columbia Historic Market House for many years. Among our trove of Market House photos from the last half of 2010, we found these fond photos of Bob working at Keagy’s Produce stand at the Market House

Corn facts 006Our all time favorite, Corn Man!

Friday afternoon market 005Bob’s trusted sidekick, Victor.

Gift certificate winnerBob, presenting a gift certificate to Debra Smith.

Breads, Snacks expands again 002Santa Bob, Christmas 2010

shoppers 02The Market House in a photo from Keagy’s Produce at the holidays 2010.

Veggie Basket 003A Bob Keagy original “veggie basket.” Shoppers often saw Bob preparing fruits and vegetables for baskets while he tended market.

keagyAh, Bobby, Columbians will remember and miss ye.

Thank you for all you taught us … and everyone.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: