Robert J. Keagy | well-liked Columbia fixture dies

Robert J. Keagy, 87, of Manor Township, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Read the entire obituary notice at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Website.)

Columbians have known Bob as the consummate produce guy. Mostly always smiling and jocular, Bob was the operator of a retail operation at 438 Locust Street, Columbia.

Before opening the Locust Street store, Bob was the largest stand holder at the Columbia Historic Market House for many years. Among our trove of Market House photos from the last half of 2010, we found these fond photos of Bob working at Keagy’s Produce stand at the Market House

Our all time favorite, Corn Man!

Bob’s trusted sidekick, Victor.

Bob, presenting a gift certificate to Debra Smith.

Santa Bob, Christmas 2010

The Market House in a photo from Keagy’s Produce at the holidays 2010.

A Bob Keagy original “veggie basket.” Shoppers often saw Bob preparing fruits and vegetables for baskets while he tended market.

Ah, Bobby, Columbians will remember and miss ye.

Thank you for all you taught us … and everyone.