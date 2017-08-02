A LEGAL NOTICE at Lancaster Online promises hope for The River.

The RiverStewards Website states:

“RiverStewards achieves its conservation goals by convening the institutional, scientific and economic resources necessary to solve specific problems that affect the health of the Susquehanna River. Our operating process is to identify a problem then bring together those who can be a part of the solution.”

We hope this helps focus attention on poisoning The River and its inhabitants with sewage, cigarette butts and other contaminants.