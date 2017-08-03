17512 Columbia

Thursday – 8/3/17

In Everyday Living, Government, In Columbia, Lists, Opinions, Opportunities, Uncategorized on August 3, 2017 at 5:21 am

joining“The time for action is now!.”Lancaster Online

both of them

Well, have you? You could do some serious economic development.

7-sar

committee minutesMost, but not all, council committee minutes for July are posted at the Borough Website. The monthly borough council meeting is scheduled for next Monday evening at 7:00 pm. That agenda ought to contain details surfaced at separate council committee meetings.

agendaSchool Board Committee of the Whole will meet on Thursday evening” – Click here to see that agenda

nno thanks.jpg

recessUncle Jay explains (tongue in cheek) Congressional Recess in this 10 year ago Youtube video.

And here’s an NPR report: “It’s August, Do You Know Where Your Lawmakers Are?”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: