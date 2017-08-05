At River Park today.

Among the facebook speculation posts, there’s hope! And the new occupants at the renovated Third and Locust structure will be … ?

A vacation for him and the rest of the US.

“First property for Atlantic Sunrise pipeline seized in Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

The US is changing and it’s not going to be the way in used to be.

“Whenever lands in a State are needed for a public purpose, Congress may authorize that they be taken, either by proceedings in the courts of the State, with its consent, or by proceedings in the courts of the United States, with or without any consent or concurrent act of the State.

“It should be borne in mind that while the power of eminent domain, though it is inherent in organized governments, may only be exercised through legislation or through legislative delegation, usually to another governmental body, the power may be delegated as well to private corporations, such as public utilities, railroad and bridge companies, when they are promoting a valid public purpose. Such delegation has long been approved.” – Constitution. find law.com

“A ‘1-stop STEM shop’: Lancaster County STEM Alliance reveals new website at annual IU13 event” – Lancaster Online

If we can believe the news from the US Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, “the (July) unemployment rate was little changed at 4.3 percent.” An upturned economy is good news for everyone. Certainly, the bulge in traffic on the roads, increases in employment advertising and the prevalence of job fairs are indicators that the economy is humming. The Wall Street Journal reports, “U.S. employers added a better-than-expected 209,000 jobs in July. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, tying the lowest level of unemployment in 16 years.”

“An unexpected rebound in U.S. consumer confidence reflects a buoyant labor market and improved business conditions, though Americans are slightly less optimistic about where things will be in six months … ” – Bloomberg

“Trump’s jobs tweet might have broken federal rules” – MarketPlace

Nice article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Columbia UMC’s day camp has fed youths’ spiritual side for the past 17 years.”