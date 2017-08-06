Sunday – 8/6/17

This begins a long string at the “What’s Happening in Columbia,Pa. and Area – Part 1” facebook page.

Broad brushing tenants as an issue is inaccurate | broad brushing slumlords is accurate, though.

“How a libertarian experiment in city government fell apart over taxes, debt and some very angry people.” – TexasObserver.org –



While in Michigan, a town wants to disincorporate to “eliminate all village taxes.” – Mlive.com

New court ruling gives municipalities “a wide berth to regulate cable companies operating in their jurisdictions.” – RouteFifty

Step up – volunteer to serve in one of these important roles.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. May want to steer clear of Beanie’s until the “person in charge does have adequate knowledge of food safety.”

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Tomorrow evening at the Columbia Public Library

An “essay … about what it’s like to be a fiftysomething woman in “a daycare for hyperactive young adults.” – Twelve Thirty Six

A Maine city is in turbulence because the mayor tries to overstep his boundaries. – Portland Press-Herald

War & Donald Duck | “How tax withholding became the norm for American workers.” – MarketPlace

“Rich teens, drug abuse and the importance of involved parents.” – JournalistsResource

This Michelle Singletary column warns about using debit cards. – The Washington Post

Your checklist for “Lost or Stolen Credit, ATM, and Debit Cards” – Federal Trade Commission

On August 6, 1945, an American bomber drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima. – History.com

“Columbia Historic Market House is celebrating the end of summer and the beginning of the school year with an ‘End of Summer Bash’. On Saturday, August 19th 11am to 1pm. Games will be held and prizes given out will be school supplies that were donated by the stand holders.

“On Fourth Friday this month, Friday, August 25th 5pm to 8pm, we are welcoming United Artists Behind Bars. Sheri Williams is bringing a large assortment of watercolors and pen & ink drawings. The U.A.B.B. was founded by Sheri Williams President/C.E.O., and its co-founders in 2013. While her son was incarcerated, she has seen him and other inmates have artistic talents in which there was no outlets to share with others on the outside world. Sheri wanted to make a change to show others from the inside out what talents prisoners do have to offer through art. Their Motto is that ‘We Promote Change Through Art’, which means change within one’s self with wanting to become a productive member of society while still in prison, making a financial gain for yourself through the sales of art, and helping others to succeed through your artistic talents. As Founder, President/C.E.O. of the U.A.B.B., Sheri welcomes all and other talented prisoners alike to join with us [U.A.B.B.], show the world your creative abilities, and through you a difference can be made by promoting a change through art.

“The Columbia Historic Market House will also become their home to display the vast array of artistic work. – submitted news release