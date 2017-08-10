Ephrata Woman Wins Senior Title! – Peggy Kurtz Keller, 60, of Ephrata, recently captured the coveted title of “Ms Pennsylvania Senior America 2017.” Ms Keller was among 12 contestants over the age of 60, who competed in the following categories: interview, talent, evening gown and “philosophy of life.”

The competition took place on July 30th at the Red Lion Hotel Harrisburg/Hershey.

Peggy was selected by a distinguished panel of 5 judges, one being Miss Pennsylvania 2016, Samantha Lambert.

Ms Keller sang her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” to which she received a standing ovation. Aside from winning a crown, sash and $500 worth of prizes, Ms Keller represents Pennsylvania in an all expense stay at Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, where she will compete with other representatives from each state from October 15-20.

Sr America is a non profit organization that celebrates the “Age of Elegance” of women over the age of 60. It is part of a national movement to dispel the myths of aging.

This was not Ms Keller’s first appearance in the spotlight. She was also the 2011 winner of Pennsylvania Senior Idol.

First runner up was Jacquie Sutton of York. Second runner up was Vickie Kissinger of New Holland. Harrisburg’s Jackie Maxie was voted Ms Congeniality.

Appearance opportunities for Ms Keller can be made by contacting Pennsylvania Senior America @ 610-417-7905. – SOURCE: news release

“2017 Ms. Senior Pennsylvania Senior America with previous years’ winners.

Recycle – be a winner! (click on the graphic to enlarge)

OMG – talk about your basic RWNJ’s – “‘God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un,’ evangelical adviser says” – The Washington Post

They’re out there and they walk among us.

And no wonder: “Coincidence? Military Industrial Complex Hit Highest Stock Prices Ever as Govt Hypes N. Korea War” – The Free Thought Project

“On August 6, the U.S. dropped a uranium gun-type atomic bomb (Little Boy) on the city of Hiroshima. American President Harry S. Truman called for Japan’s surrender 16 hours later. Truman then told the Japanese, in psychopathic fashion, to “expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth.” – The Free Thought Project



“American public opinion on nuclear weapons hasn’t changed much since 1945 and many Americans would support their use to kill millions of civilians if the United States found itself in a similar wartime situation, a new study suggests.” – Futurity

“The StrongWomen/Growing Stronger program is a safe, effective strength-training and nutrition program for individuals who have been active or sedentary for the past few years and are interested in improving their health. – Register by Thursday, August 31, 2017 for this program on Tues. & Thurs., Sept. 21 – Dec. 14, 2017 (7:30 – 8:45 AM) presented by Penn State Entension at Farm & Home Center – Training Room

1383 Arcadia Rd., Rm. 140, Lancaster, PA 17601.

“Restaurants Are the New Factories | Food-service jobs are eating the economy. Maybe that’s not a good thing.“ – The Atlantic magazine

“How America Lost Its Mind | The nation’s current post-truth moment is the ultimate expression of mind-sets that have made America exceptional throughout its history” – The Atlantic magazine

Not Pennsylvania though! | “States Add to Reserves, Especially Rainy Day Funds” – Route Fifty