A meeting week | Borough Council Meeting, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm and School Board of Directors Meeting, August 17, 2017 7:00 pm.

Click here to see the database results of the County’s second largest water supplying company?

Opioid crisis | How and why – “1 in 12 U.S. doctors got payment from opioid makers” – Futurity

Columbia properties are listed in the TAX UPSET SALE listings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

“At an Upset Sale, the minimum bid consists of all delinquent taxes liened with the Bureau, all delinquent taxes submitted by the taxing districts, all current year taxes submitted by the taxing districts, all municipal claims submitted by each municipality and all IRS liens. The object of the first sale is to collect everything that is due to all of the taxing districts on the property.

“In addition, all liens, judgments and mortgages become the responsibility of the purchaser. This is extremely important to know!! If you purchase a property at the Upset Sale, you are responsible for anything owed against the property! You must

research these properties! A title search is the best method of research!”

Information, including all the listings, about the September 18, 2017 TAX UPSET SALE is here: http://co.lancaster.pa.us/162/Treasurer

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO BID AT TAX SALE – All Bidders must be pre-registered by Friday September 15th, 2017.

SIDEBAR: Another interesting item in today’s LEGAL NOTICES (LNP – Always Lancaster): A notice by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s NOTICE OF SEIZED PROPERTY: “$816 seized 7/14/16 at 313 N. 2nd St., Columbia.”

“fire, fury and, frankly, power” – This should scare the hell out of any rational person – The Spectator

“10-digit dialing in Lancaster County set to begin Aug. 26” – Lancaster Online

Keep up to date about the eclipse here.

“50 is the New… Turkey Hill? Central-PA-Based Convenience Store Chain, Now Expanded into Indiana and Ohio, Begins 50th Anniversary Celebration with Exciting Sweepstakes and Deals to Thank Customers – Click here to read more. And click here (turkeyhillstores.com/50years) for a complete listing of scheduled festivities related to Turkey Hill’s 50th Birthday Party. – SOURCE: news release