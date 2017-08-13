On Sunday, 8/13/17

In Lancaster, there’s a promise of “better communication.”

“Residents raise concerns over LanCity Connect broadband” – Lancaster Online

Truth-speaker! From a top-of-page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about Ephrata’s mayor who sounded the charge about heroin during the 1990s.

How it begins.

How it progressed in another place in another time.

Brownshirts in another place in another time.

Brownshirts in Charlottesville, VA this weekend. – The Daily Progress, Charlottesville, VA

A Palmyra man was there and was arrested. – Penn Live

We admire the courage of Ann Womble, the former chair of the Lancaster County Republican Committee. In a column in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, she writes: “It started when the Republicans decided to nominate an unstable and immensely unqualified person to be its presidential candidate and party standard-bearer. (Make no mistake: They had a choice; that’s what delegates and conventions are for.) In its unseemly grasping and wanting for executive control at all costs, the GOP planted itself in quicksand, principles and personal character be damned. Party leaders at all levels stood down. Most were actively complicit in the official Republican embrace of dark, angry, resentful populism. Viciousness eviscerated virtue. And so, here we are.”

Surely, she’s not sippin’ from the same Kool-Aid that the folks who write the scripts for the GOP legislators at the state (and national) levels are.

Lancaster County’s Inspections at Lancaster Online. May want to steer clear of Beanie’s until the “person in charge does have adequate knowledge of food safety.”

York County’s Inspections –

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Military personnel and public safety personnel do get training in the essence of lessons learned. Yet not everyone gets it: “Lessons not learned.” – The Boston Globe