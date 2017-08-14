Monday – 8/14/2017

“I’m a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone.” – REALLY, no good man/person, especially a public servant, would make this comment: “A Massachusetts police officer in a post on Facebook has mocked the anti-racism demonstrators who were run down during a fatal incident Saturday at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. ‘Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roads,’ wrote Springfield officer Conrad Lariviere in a comment on a news article about the crash.” – Penn Live

A meeting week | Borough Council Meeting, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm and School Board of Directors Meeting, August 17, 2017 7:00 pm. You can download tonight’s council meeting preliminary agenda here.

Interestingly, this announcement is part of a notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: the The Historical Architectural Review Board of the Borough of Columbia will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. “128-132 Locust St. and 45 Bank Ave.; Brian Myers and Benjamin Myers, owners. Demolition of two adjoining two-story brick houses on Locust Street and a modern one-story mobile home on Bank Avenue. Construction of a new four-story mixed-use commercial and residential building.”

Many county municipalities have their meeting agenda items highlighted in the newspaper’s Government Calendar.



Columbia LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor writer: “You shall know the truth … “

People just love flinging about superlatives. They just don’t bother getting documentation about their “biggest, longest, best, oldest, etc.” brags. For instance, take this claim, from an Associated Press article at Penn Live about the Central Market in Lancaster: “The city brims with historic and cultural attractions and boasts the nation’s oldest indoor farmer’s market, part of a regional $2.6 billion tourism industry that attracts 8 million visitors a year.”

WTH does that mean? Lancaster’s Central Market, the current Romanesque Revival market house was built in 1889.

Varying sources state that Lancaster’s Central Market is “oldest continuously operating farmers market.” Or New Orleans’? Or Easton’s?

Columbian’s know that its Columbia Historic Farmers Market structure was built in 1869.

A Community Yard Sale that worked: “Yard sale brings together downtown York community”: – FOX43-TV

A free trial for whiter teeth? Think again



The FTC is warning consumers to steer clear of free trials for products that promise whiter teeth, shinier hair, and flatter stomachs because they’ll likely just leave you with is a thinner wallet. Federal officials say they’ve seen a slew of scams for free trials of personal wellness products that have cancellation policies so circuitous and strict that it’s all but impossible to stop yourself from being charged for the next delivery of the product. Other companies have made big bucks off of shipping and handling fees that get customers to fork over their credit card information, only to find other ways to charge them as soon as the trial ends. In Europe – “Parked Electric Cars Earn Cash While Feeding the Power Grid” – EcoWatch “Why governmental transparency will not work without strong leadership” – The Conversation